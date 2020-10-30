Haven't mailed your mail-in ballot yet? At this point, better deliver it in person

With days to go before the election, the state said the best way to guarantee votes will be counted is to turn them in, in person, to county drop-off locations

Still haven't turned in your mail-in ballot, or, haven't received your mail-in ballot yet?

With 4 days to go before the election, it's best to drop off the mail-in ballot in person, rather than drop it in a mailbox, in order to make sure the vote is counted.

"Do not drop them off in the mail. Drop them off in person," said PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who added, "hand deliver it. Don't put it in the mail at this point. This is far too late at this point to trust something as sacred as your fundamental right to vote on the mail."

The Post Office has repeatedly issued guidance to voters to turn their mail-in ballots in one week before their state's deadline. In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3rd and delivered by November 6th. But, the state is urging all voters to have their votes delivered and submitted by 8pm election night in order to avoid having their votes put in jeopardy by any potential legal challenges that may arise from the results.

"Don't gamble with your vote. Don't think about the court decisions. Just get your ballot in," said Boockvar.

A record 2.3 million people are casting their votes by mail-in or absentee ballot with 73% of ballots already returned. In the 2016 election, 266,208 civilian absentee ballots were cast.

The United State's Postal Service said its 'number one priority between now and the November election is the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail.'

Spokesperson Desai Abdul-Razzaaq said, "the Postal Service national operations team is working closely with the Postal Service team in Harrisburg to address service issues which are impacting processing and delivery times in the area. Efforts include utilizing additional resources, deploying extraordinary measures, and continuing to try to hire in this location to address any staffing needs."

"If they haven't received their ballots continue to be patient. The postal service is delivering lots of ballots," said President Commissioner Julie Wheeler of York County. Wheeler said York County has already sent out all of its more than 93,000 requested mail-in and absentee ballots. She said more than 1700 people requested a mail-in on Tuesday, the very last day people could apply to get one.

"If they haven't received it on election day the best thing they can do is go to their polling location and they will be permitted to vote by what's called a provisional ballot," said Wheeler.

Read the full statement for the U.S. Post office regarding mail-in ballots:

