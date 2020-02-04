x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Harrisburg University using 3D Technology as latest weapon to help protect healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19

HU is manufacturing face shields to protect workers at nursing homes.
Credit: Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

3D technology is pushing the process of protecting healthcare workers into the future as they battle on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Advanced Manufacturing Program at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is producing medical face shields that are manufactured using Harrisburg University's Fortus 450 Stratasys 3D printer.

RELATED: York woman sewing cloth COVID-19 masks for veterans

RELATED: Doctor given N95 face masks by Minnesota trooper who pulled her over for speeding

RELATED: Thousands of medical supplies donated to EMS crews in donation drive across Cumberland County

The machine can print approximately 12 a day and the shields are donated to the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association who then distributes them to caregivers in skilled nursing homes, assisted living residences, and personal care homes. The first batch of 3D-printed face shields are heading to Providence Place Senior Living in Dover, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Charles A. Shearrow of Harrisburg University is leading the effort and is joined by his son, Charles Shearrow II, who is also an advanced manufacturing student. Another student, Matt Walters, is also taking part in the project. 

The 3D models were supplied by Stratasys, who has formed a coalition of 3D-printer owners to produce these shields. 

FOX43's Jamie Bittner will give everyone a look inside the laboratory on FOX43 news at 4 and 5.

3D technology is the latest weapon to help medical workers on the front lines of COVID-19

1 / 4
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
The face shields manufactured by Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will be distributed to caregivers in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living residences and personal care homes.