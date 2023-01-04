Harrisburg University launches 10th student financial literacy competition

Pennsylvania students in grades 9-12 are encouraged to submit either a short essay or poem about financial literacy. First prize is $1,500.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology President Dr. Eric Darr joined state Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Members 1st Federal Credit Union executive Mike Wilson Wednesday to launch the 10th annual student financial literacy competition.

Titled "What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me," the competition helps further financial education among Pennsylvania students, organizers said.

The competition was launched 10 years ago by Harrisburg University.

"High school is a critical time for students to develop the personal finance skills they will need to live independently as adults," said Darr. "Mastering the foundations of financial literacy is the best way to set them up for a life full of healthy financial habits, ensuring their future success."

This is the second year that the Department of the Auditor General has partnered with HU to promote the competition.

“Learning how to be money smart is essential to the success of our commonwealth, which is why we are excited to partner with Harrisburg University and Members 1st to promote this year’s student competition,” DeFoor said. “This competition gives students the creative ability to write about financial literacy and encourages them to start thinking about how money works.

"If you know how money works, you’re in a better position to understand where your money is going, how it’s being spent, and you’re able to hold government accountable for how it spends taxpayer dollars.”

Members 1st is joining the effort for the first time.

“Our shared commitment with Harrisburg University and Auditor General DeFoor to identify unique ways to teach the importance of financial literacy allows us to develop the leaders of tomorrow into financially sound individuals,” Wilson said. “We are proud to partner on this crucial initiative, which continues to have an immense impact on students across the commonwealth and ultimately our communities.”

Last year, nearly 40 Pennsylvania students across the state submitted either a short essay, a poem or a 30-second TikTok video describing what financial literacy meant to them.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges and announced at an awards ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda during financial literacy month.

Each winner received cash prizes from Harrisburg University.

This year, Pennsylvania students in grades 9-12 are encouraged to submit either a short essay or poem about financial literacy. Three winners will be selected and announced during financial literacy month, which occurs every April.

First, second and third-place winners will receive cash prizes from Harrisburg University:

First place: $1,500

Second place: $1,000

Third place: $750