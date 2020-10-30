Harrisburg University Storm wins Best College Esports Program Tempest Award

The Storm beat out other collegiate programs from Full Sail University, UC Irvine, University of Utah, and Boise State at the awards gala on Oct. 28.

The Harrisburg University Storm has the Tempest Awards' "Best Collegiate Esports Program" award for the second consecutive year.

During the gala on October 28, the Storm took home the honor beating out other top-tier collegiate Esports programs from Full Sail University, UC Irvine, University of Utah, and Boise State.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized as the strongest and most innovative program in collegiate Esports,” said Harrisburg University President, Dr. Eric Darr via a press release.

“While facing tough challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the team continues to perform and showcase their talent. This award further solidifies the Storm’s status as one of the most innovative collegiate Esports programs in North America.”

The Storm is a labor of love, empowered by all of our fellow competitors in collegiate as we innovate and push forward. Thank you very much! pic.twitter.com/tCtlOOdev8 — HU Storm ⚡️ (@HUStormesports) October 29, 2020

The Storm have won two consecutive Collegiate Overwatch National Championships since its inception in 2018.

The Storm took down rival Maryville University 3-0 in the Collegiate Overwatch National Championship Grand Finals hosted by TESPA, the world’s largest operator of collegiate Esports leagues, in July.