Harrisburg University students are one step closer to solving crime investigations with newest lab

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University has launched a dedicated space for students to recreate mock crimes scenes.

The area was created for students to receive hands-on experience before entering the field as part of the university's degree program in forensic science that launched this fall.

Students will locate, document, interpret and collect various types of evidence From there, they will process evidence for fingerprints and swab for DNA.

Students will also utilize virtual reality technology to move through and analyze the crime scenes.

Carrie Wise, lecturer at Harrisburg University said teaching students with this state-of-the-art technology will help reform the judicial system.

"There's a lot of different reform happening in criminal justice right now and forensic science has a part in that as well," said Wise." Making sure that we train our students to either support the community — to help the community,"

The program is taught by CSI practitioners and mimics authentic situations to best prepare students for real crime scenes.