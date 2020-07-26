Harrisburg thrift shop holds sale before closing its doors

The store has been open since 1992, providing for the homeless and low-income families.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A thrift store in Harrisburg is closing after providing clothing for people in need for more than 2 decades.

Shining Light Thrift Store held a sidewalk sale of discount items.

The store has been open since 1992, providing for the homeless and low-income families.

"The retail end funds what we do. Everything coming in is donated to us," said Shining Lift Thrift Store board president, Jenks Landis, "We serve those in need with certain clothing and hygiene items to anybody. Anybody from a halfway house, to coming off the street, to visitors to our church."

The store is an outreach ministry within St. Patrick Cathedral Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.