Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra to return to the Forum Auditorium

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra announced on Tuesday that for its 2022-2023 season, it will return to the Forum Auditorium.

Matthew Herren, executive director of the orchestra, thanked the Scottish Rite Theatre for hosting the orchestra while the Forum underwent renovations, in March.

The theme of the season was also announced in the spring: “Meet us under the Stars," which refers to the Forum’s decorative ceiling of zodiac constellations and more than 1,000 stars.

The orchestra's upcoming season will open the weekend of Oct. 1 and 2, and will feature Don Juan by Richard Strauss, William Grant Still’s Poem for Orchestra, and Brahms’ first symphony, according to a press release.

“Our 2022-2023 season at the majestic Forum Auditorium promises to be a joyous reunion filled with some of the most beautiful and exciting music ever written," Herren said in a statement. “We cannot wait to welcome patrons to twelve weekends of powerful live performances with world-renowned guest artists and our own extraordinary Harrisburg Symphony musicians. Nothing compares to the thrill of being there in person.”

"The upcoming season is brimming with variety that will stretch your ears and touch your heart,” Stuart Malina, HSO’s music director and Maestro, said in his statement. “From classical favorites to works by living composers and more artists of color than ever before, there is truly something for everyone. We can’t wait to share it in person.”

The orchestra also announced on Tuesday that on Nov. 5 and 6, it will open its Capital Blue Cross Pops Concert Series, by paying tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, and other jazz stars. Capathia Jenkins and Aisha de Haas will star in the show.

The Forum Auditorium is located at 500 Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

Single tickets start at $20 per person and will go on sale Sept. 10. Subscriptions for the season are also available.