Harrisburg St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off on Saturday

The parade starts on the Market Street Bridge at 2 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Saint Patrick's Day Parade kicks off on the Market Street Bridge on Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

The parade will makes its way toward Second Street and will feature a whole cast of different characters and performers.

You can see five authentic Irish pipe and drum bands, fan-favorite fire trucks, adorable animals, festive floats, famous characters, Irish dance groups, local bands and more.

Before the festivities, you may see some runners on the parade route. The Lucky Charms 5k and 10k race will take place at noon on Saturday. Those interested can sign up here. Awards will be given starting at 1 p.m.

Road closures include:

Market Street Bridge to Second Street

Second Street to North Street

North Street to Front Street

Front Street to Market Street Bridge

Access to City Island will be from the West Shore only after 11 a.m.

Free metered street parking is available for four hours on Saturday using the code “LUVHBG” on the ParkMobile app at checkout.

Event parking will be available at the Market Square parking garage, located on Second and Chestnut streets, for $10.

Free parking will resume after 5 p.m. in Downtown Harrisburg.