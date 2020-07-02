Suspects wanted in connection to Harrisburg shootings

Two men are wanted in shootings that occurred last month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men are wanted for criminal attempted homicide in connection to two separate shootings in Harrisburg.

Marcus Stultz, 22, and Orlando Rodriguez, 19, are wanted on criminal attempted homicide charges, police say.

Stultz is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on January 22 in the 200 block of South 17th Street.

Rodriguez is wanted in connection to a series of shootings that occurred on January 30 in Harrisburg city.