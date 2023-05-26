1 injured in Harrisburg shooting

A Harrisburg shooting drew police to Disbrow Street early Friday morning. One person is in surgery with life-threatening injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person is fighting for their life after a Harrisburg shooting drew police to Disbrow Street early Friday morning.

Lt. Kyle Gautsch says one person sustained life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and does not appear to be a random act.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody at this time.

A FOX43 crew at the scene reported that police had completely closed off Disbrow Street between Carnation Street and Walnut Street earlier this morning.