Harrisburg Senators visit children at UPMC Harrisburg

The Senators paid a visit to UPMC Children's Harrisburg to bring custom jersey gowns for kids receiving treatment in the hospital.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children at a local hospital got geared up for the upcoming baseball season with some help from the Harrisburg Senators.

The Senators made a visit to UPMC Children's Harrisburg to gift custom jersey gowns for kids receiving treatment in the hospital. The young patients got to meet their favorite players while also receiving a Senators-themed gown.

The players say it's a priceless feeling to see the impact an event like this can have on kids who are going through so much.

"We get the chance to come in here and brighten someone else's day. It very humbling for us to make sure we don't take our jobs for granted and to give back, that's what this sport is about," said Senators catcher Jarrett Gonzales.