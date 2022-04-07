Harrisburg Senators host 4th of July Game

Fans were treated to a fireworks show after the game.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today, thousands of people filed into FNB Field to watch the Harrisburg Senators take on the Erie Seawolves, taking in America’s Pastime on Independence Day.

“There can’t be a better combination. Baseball is American. It’s a tribute to America," said George Roig, a fan who attended the Senators game.

The fans were not only treated to a good baseball game, they were also treated to a fireworks show afterwards.

“This is the best thing to do," said another baseball goer, Rodger Summy. "Get everyone together, see a whole game, and watch the fireworks afterwards.”

“I hope they show me a lot of fireworks and give me a good finale," said Roig.

Outside of the center field fence, Rick Attivo and his wife worked tirelessly to set up the display.

“We typically can get this whole set up in about two and a half to three hours," said Attivo. "But my wife and I have it down to a science.”

Over 300 firework shells were used for the Senators postgame display. Attivo said it takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work for the 10 minute firework show.

“They don’t see the preparation ahead of time," said Attivo. "They don’t see my boss and his facility, and all the trucks he has to load and unload, all the equipment that goes into it.”

Behind all that labor, Attivo is able to take what started as a hobby, and put together a firework show that brings joy to thousands of people.