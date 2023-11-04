Harrisburg Senators are back on City Island for their home opener

The Harrisburg Senators will take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels at FNB Field on Tuesday for their opening day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Baseball is back at FNB Field on City Island!

The Harrisburg Senators will face the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday for their home opener.

Right now, the Senators are coming off a 1-2 record away, and are looking to chalk up their first win at home against Richmond.

The first 1,000 fans at FNB Field on Tuesday night could receive a Senators Welcome Mat to welcome them back to City Island for another exciting season.

There are also new concessions at the ballpark and new Senators gear at the team store for fans.