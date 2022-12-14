FNB Field finds its festive spirit for Winterfest holiday event

Reindeer games, hot chocolate and Santa Claus will be at FNB Field.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — FNB Field in Harrisburg will get into the holiday spirit on Wednesday evening.

The Harrisburg Senators open their Winterfest—featuring live music, crafts, reindeer games and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

There will also be an opportunity to give back to the Harrisburg community: the organization is holding a toy and coat drive at the event. For each item donated, guests will receive an entry for a 2023 dugout suite raffle.

For guests wanting to show off their festive fashion, there will be an ugly sweater competition judged at 6:30 outside the team store.