FNB Field finds its festive spirit for Winterfest holiday event

HARRISBURG, Pa. — FNB Field in Harrisburg will get into the holiday spirit on Wednesday evening.
The Harrisburg Senators open their Winterfest—featuring live music, crafts, reindeer games and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.
There will also be an opportunity to give back to the Harrisburg community: the organization is holding a toy and coat drive at the event. For each item donated, guests will receive an entry for a 2023 dugout suite raffle.
For guests wanting to show off their festive fashion, there will be an ugly sweater competition judged at 6:30 outside the team store.
The event begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.