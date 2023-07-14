Harrisburg Senators fundraise to support Broad Street Market

A portion of ticket sales from Senators' home games this weekend will go toward relief efforts for vendors and businesses of the Broad Street Market.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands of people passed through the turnstiles at FNB Field, Friday, to watch the Harrisburg Senators take the field and to support the Broad Street Market.

The Senators will donate two dollars for every ticket sold during this weekend’s series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. All the money will be going towards relief efforts for market vendors and their employees affected by the fire.

“I go there a couple times a year, and it was just sad," said Steve Harold, a Senators' season ticket holder and super fan.

“I know it’s a local landmark, so I think any cause to help support them is good," said Nathan Horn, who attended the game with his family.

Several fans in attendance told FOX43 that they have been to the Broad Street Market on numerous occasions. Season ticket holder Leann Heagy says she started going to the market six months ago and was sad when she learned about the loss.

“I worked in Harrisburg for a while and never went there. When I went there, I really enjoyed the food and stuff that was there," said Heagy. "It was disappointing to see that that happened.”

The Senators are one of several local businesses and organizations that are rallying to support the Broad Street Market. Team officials say it’s the least they can do to help.

“It’s good to know that after the trying times we had the past three years, that people are still willing to look out for each other and truly care about the community," said Alyson Horn, a Senators fan.

Fans hope to fill the stands all this weekend to cheer on their beloved Senators and support their community.