2nd Street in Harrisburg opens to 2-way traffic for the first time in decades

The transition was made at noon on Oct. 13.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For decades, 2nd Street in Harrisburg has been a one-way road.

On Thursday, that changed.

“We’re really excited for this change," said Robert Lawson, who lives at the intersection of 2nd and Division Streets. "2nd Street has been more of a highway than a neighborhood street over the last couple years.”

After nearly two years of construction, the road is now open to two-way traffic.

"The point here is to divert traffic from our residential neighborhoods to our main areas of heavy traffic flow which are Front Street and now 7th Street," explained Percy Bullock, the city's project manager. "We can take traffic on those areas, get them off our residential areas, so people can be a little safer going up and down the road.”

The move is impacting a two-mile stretch of 2nd Street, from Division to Forster Street.

Lawson says it’s a welcome change.

“People are naturally going to drive slower when they don’t have three lanes to race back and forth through," he said.

The city has also eliminated traffic lights at Verbeke, Reilly, and Kelker Streets, replacing them with roundabouts.

Data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) showed the number of fatalities, injuries, and crashes were reduced when roundabouts were placed at busy intersections.

“Some of our neighboring states have these roundabouts already and now we’re stepping up to the plate and getting some too," said Bullock.

Harrisburg Police will have extra officers stationed along the route in the coming days, as they expect there to be some confusion in the beginning stages.

"As the week goes on, Friday, Monday, we’ll have more CSAs helping drivers get accustomed to going through the roundabouts and going the opposite way on Second Street here," said Bullock.

He says drivers shouldn’t worry about being ticketed over the next couple of weeks as everyone gets used to this major change.