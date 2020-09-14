Harrisburg School District 'evaluating' ability to resume outdoor workouts, 'reviewing' PIAA hybrid schedule

The announcement has given student-athletes in the Harrisburg School District a glimmer of hope that they may have a fall sports season.

The Harrisburg School District announced Sunday that it is "evaluating" the ability to safely resume outdoor voluntary non-contact workouts, and "reviewing" the components of a PIAA hybrid schedule that would begin in October.

The district made the announcement via a press release.

According to the release, the district previously operated voluntary workouts for student athletes, but ended the activities due to COVID-19 exposure.

The district says in the release that for participation in a PIAA hybrid schedule, a significant reduction in positive rates and community spread would need to happen.

For the 46 senior athletes at the school district, there is a plan in place to help re-institute physical condition and strengthening training, having coaches and school counselors work closely with seniors to contact colleges and universities, and conducting an athletic showcase.

Harrisburg School District also noted that it may work with school districts in the region to implement an intramural sports season and games.