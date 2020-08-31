Harrisburg School District offers grief support following death of student

Kyan King was a 10th-grade student at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District will have virtual support counselors and the student assistant team for grief support and assistance on Monday following the homicide of a 16-year-old student on Saturday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness, anger, shock, and sympathy that the Harrisburg School District acknowledges the tragic death of another young scholar taken away from us way too soon," Harrisburg School District’s Acting Superintendent, Chris Celmer said in a statement. "This horrific and brutal act of violence is difficult to process and even harder for our staff, students and families to understand how this could happen."

Kyan King was a 10th-grade student at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus.

"In addition to Kyan’s family, our hearts go out to the John Harris team and others that knew, taught, and/or supported Kyan during his time with us. Kyan will be greatly missed, " Celmer said.

The District will release additional information regarding counseling services. Families may also contact Dauphin County Crisis Intervention 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (717) 232-7511.