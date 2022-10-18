Harrisburg School District hosts youth violence forum

The meeting comes after a recent string of high-profile incidents that occurred in the school district

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is under parental scrutiny following the shooting death of one student and a fight involving 22 students.

Parents say they're feeling frustrated about the number of violent incidents occurring in the Harrisburg School District.

In response to the incidents, the school district created a youth violence forum for parents and community members to come together and help brainstorm solutions.

Rose Gonzales was one of several parents at Tuesday's forum. She said her daughter was punched by numerous students, unprovoked, during Harrisburg High School’s homecoming.

“My daughter had to run, essentially, for life because she told me 'It was in seconds, several of them were hitting me for no reason,'" said Gonzales.

Omayra Texidor said her son was being threatened by another student and says her family is taking steps to protect him after the school didn’t respond to her concerns.

She said her family is taking her son to and from school and that family and friends are waiting to support him in case something bad happens.

Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman fielded questions from parents and community members, discussing a wide range of proposed solutions. Some of them included increased services, mentorships and security.

“My coping goal is that after we talk about this in two months, you’re going to see a drastic decrease in the number of incidents in schools and suspensions as well," said Turman.

Turman said parents who worry about their kids’ safety in school can address their concerns with him.

“I will be as supportive as I can with any person that comes into my office, because I have the power to look at things and say, ‘we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that,'" said Turman.

Gonzales said she believes that listening to parents’ concerns and having adequate consequences are important actions the school district can take moving forward.