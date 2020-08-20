School District of Harrisburg to begin year online, cancels fall sports ahead of PIAA Decision

The School District of Harrisburg announced its decision in a letter to parents.

The School District of Harrisburg announced today that it will begin the 2020-2021 school year completely online and cancelling fall sports regardless of the outcome of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's (PIAA) board meeting tomorrow.

Acting Superintendent Chris Celmer wrote that if the PIAA decides that fall sports will be played as part of a future season, the school district may revisit its decision.

Celmer noted that minorities and people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, leading to the decision.

Celmer said that he hopes the PIAA will consider postponing the fall season tomorrow, and consider moving toward an abbreviated season in the spring.

You can read the full letter here: