School District of Harrisburg to begin year online, cancels fall sports ahead of PIAA Decision

The School District of Harrisburg announced its decision in a letter to parents.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 18.

The School District of Harrisburg announced today that it will begin the 2020-2021 school year completely online and cancelling fall sports regardless of the outcome of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic  Athletic Association's (PIAA) board meeting tomorrow.

Acting Superintendent Chris Celmer wrote that if the PIAA decides that fall sports will be played as part of a future season, the school district may revisit its decision.

Celmer noted that minorities and people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, leading to the decision.

Celmer said that he hopes the PIAA will consider postponing the fall season tomorrow, and consider moving toward an abbreviated season in the spring.

You can read the full letter here:
1601 State Street Harrisburg, PA 17103 Phone: (717) 703-4000 Visit: www.hbgsd.us I hope this correspondence finds you well. On August 10, 2020, the Harrisburg School District announced it willbegin the 2020-2021 school year 100% online. Regardless of the outcome of the Pennsylvania InterscholasticAthletic Association (PIAA) board meeting being held this Friday, I announced today that our student athleteswill not compete in the Fall sports season.
