Harrisburg School Board member dies from complications related to coronavirus

Gerald Welch, 56, died from cardiac arrest related to COVID-19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg School Board member has died from complications COVID-19.

Gerald Welch, 56, died from cardiac arrest related to the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post and a statement released by the Harrisburg School Board.

Here is the statement on his passing:

Long before Gerald Welch decided to run for office, he was fighting for the futures of the students in Harrisburg and his advocacy was one of the driving forces for change in the District. He had a voice that made you listen and was unafraid of debate.

Gerald genuinely cared about the people around him. He was a social worker. Concern for others was in his blood. He spoke up when he needed to and listened when he needed to and always put others first.

It’s especially daunting to be a public servant and its exponentially more daunting to be a school board director. However, Gerald knew this and was undaunted because he felt so passionately about the students in the Harrisburg School District. He ran for office, knowing that it wouldn’t be easy, but he did it anyway because the kids needed someone in their corner.

Gerald Welch was a big man, with a big voice and an even bigger heart for our children. He will most certainly be missed by all of us on the Harrisburg School Board and the larger community. Gerald may physically be gone but his spirit and legacy will always be with us.