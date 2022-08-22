Harrisburg River Rescue, community floats down Susquehanna River

The team of emergency responders put the float together to meet the people they serve and raise funds for the organization.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services (HRRES) offered the people of Harrisburg an option for a lazy Sunday: a leisurely float down the Susquehanna River.

Attendees were welcome to join the float in any non-powered watercraft they owned. People came out with kayaks, canoes, and inner tubes—to name a few—to participate.

This is the first river float HRRES has organized.

"We had our inaugural float today, where we’re just trying to bring back awareness of the Susquehanna River, as well as awareness of our organization, and so we brought back a float to the Susquehanna, which was really exciting to do for our inaugural year,” Tony Reigle, chief of HRRES, said.

Floaters pushed off from the Fort Hunter Boat Launch at noon on Sunday. Pre-registration (and a $10 ticket) scored participants a spot in the water and a free drink voucher for the afterparty.

The event was a way for HRRES to engage with the people they serve and raise money for their volunteer organization.

"I think we’re gonna be able to raise around $1,000 for this event, which is gonna be instrumental in upgrading our equipment, sustaining operations, and funding future training and activities in the future," Reigle said.

HRRES volunteers even got a chance to practice their water safety protocols when a storm interrupted the event. Staffers ensured all participants were accounted for on the water during severe rain.