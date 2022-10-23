Harrisburg residents turn out for once-a-year Family Fishing Day

Italian Lake doesn't allow fishing at any other time of the year aside from Family Fishing Day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — City residents were fish out of water this weekend at Harrisburg's annual Family Fishing Day.

The Oct. 22 event gave the Harrisburg community a chance to engage in an activity that might otherwise not be easily accessible to those living in the city.

"We want to offer everyone in the city the same opportunities as anyone else," said Dave Baker, director of parks and recreation for the City of Harrisburg. "We are grateful to be able to partner with so many wonderful organizations to bring our residents this exciting and educational family-based event."

For many who attended, this was their first or only opportunity during the year to learn how to fish.

"Coming down the hill, you could just hear the kids screaming about catching their first fish—you know that’s not something you hear every day and it’s just a really good feeling and something really cool to be a part of," Assunta Moore, service chair for the Civic Club of Harrisburg, said.

Approximately 300 people gathered to fish at Italian Lake. The lake does not allow fishing at any other time of the year; however, a partnership with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) made the day possible.

"This was just a great opportunity to join forces, utilize this body of water and be able to provide a fishing opportunity to the community of Harrisburg," Dee Fisher, coordinator for the PFBC, said.

Saturday's event was the second annual Family Fishing Day.