Harrisburg residents react to city-wide curfew for kids under 18 years old

A spokesperson with the city of Harrisburg told FOX43 that the move comes after receiving complaints of disruptive crowds, fights, and increased crime.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tonight, city officials are asking kids to clear the streets of downtown, as Harrisburg enters its second night of its youth curfew.

The City of Harrisburg announced it was reinforcing its 2007 curfew on Monday, Sept. 11.

“We want to make sure the kids are safe. That is the most important thing in all of this,” said Matt Maisel, spokesman for the City of Harrisburg.

Under the ordinance—kids under 18 are not allowed in public places in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Kids are allowed out past curfew for any of the following reasons:

If the minor is accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult.

If the minor is involved in an emergency

If the minor is engaged in an activity, such as work, a concert, or sporting event, or is returning home from said activity, without detour or stop.

If the minor is on the sidewalk directly next to their home.

If the minor is on an errand at the direction of a parent, with a signed note from the parent containing the following information: name, signature, address and telephone number of the adult authorizing the errand.

If the minor is traveling through the city.

Maisel said the move comes after receiving complaints of disruptive crowds, fights, and increased crime.

“Police have seen an uptick in taking firearms off of juveniles,” said Maisel. “They have seen an uptick in car thefts involving juveniles.”

The City of Harrisburg says no issues were reported on the first night of curfew.

Laurie Sinclair, who had kids in the Harrisburg School District, says the measure needs to be enforced to keep kids safe.

“These children have nothing to do and nowhere to go, so they will be out there roaming the streets,” said Sinclair. “At least the parents know where their kids are, they’re home and safe, and they’re not getting into trouble.”

However, Jeremy Beck, who lived in Harrisburg for 15 years, is worried that the curfew is only a band-aid measure.

“If they have access to weapons and they’re doing other things, like stealing cars, what is the root problem of that issue,” said Beck.

Residents hope more can be done to help keep kids safe and out of trouble.

“When you take away productive things for kids to do in their community, what’s left but to get into trouble,” said Sinclair.

“Curfew isn’t the place to start. Education and taking care of poverty is the real place to start,” said Beck.