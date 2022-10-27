Harrisburg receives $13 million grant to rebuild city parks

This is expected to be the largest city park project since the modernization of City Island.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several Harrisburg parks are going to get a makeover.

The city received a $13,005,733 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for city park improvements.

The funds will be used to rebuild and modernize 7th & Radnor Park, Jackson Lick Pool, Wilson (Rumson) Playground and Reservoir Park.

It is expected that the money will be used to make the parks more modern and inclusive.

“The pandemic highlighted not only how much our residents wanted to use our parks, but how much those parks desperately needed improvements,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams.

This grant money comes from the most recent round of Community Development Block Grant- CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding, which is designed to support community improvements meant to enhance the quality of life for residents.

Since the grant comes from CARES Act funding, the city had to show why improvements were needed as related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This money will not only lead to newer and better parks, but will improve the lives and mental well-being of everyone in the City of Harrisburg," said Mayor Williams.

The parks chosen for improvements are those that are deemed the most in need of immediate repairs.

Many communities across the Commonwealth applied for funding in this round, and the city’s $13 million grant was the largest award allotted. A total of $45 million was given to 15 separate entities.

“These parks will look nothing like they do now once we’re done with them,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Baker. “We’re going to undergo a complete rehabilitation to bring them up to modern requirements and expectations for what our residents deserve.”

Among the updates include new playgrounds and park equipment at 7th & Radnor and Wilson Parks. Jackson Lick Pool will be converted into a spray park and a spray alley will be added to Reservoir Park.