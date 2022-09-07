Harrisburg ranked one of the toughest rental markets in US

Harrisburg sits at the #2 most competitive rental market, just behind Miami-Dade County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rental units are becoming harder to find in Central PA, and a recent study is backing that fact up.

According to a study by RentCafe, Harrisburg is the second most competitive rental market in the entire country.

Miami-Dade County, Fla. is the only area with a more competitive market.

The average apartment is vacant for only 36 days in Central PA, with around 19 people competing for open units.

Danielle Hale with Realtor.com says Harrisburg’s numbers are reflective of what most of country is experiencing.

“Nationwide, we’re seeing that the rental market remains really competitive," said Hale.

Nearly 97% of apartments in larger complexes are occupied in the Harrisburg area. And 75% of those occupants are expecting to renew their leases.

Hale says the low vacancy rates are contributing to increasing rental prices.

“Because there aren’t a lot of empty units, landlords don’t have to be in a hurry to fill units," said Hale. "That means that they can set prices the way they want to set them.”

Dennise Hill with the Harrisburg Housing Authority says the lack of units and increased prices are taking its toll on residents residing in the city.

“It has become increasingly difficult for people to find affordable housing, not just in the city, but in the region as a whole," said Hill.

Hill says she’s in constant communication with local landlords about providing more units for residents at an affordable rate. She says its important to be able to provide enough housing for people who want to live in Central Pennsylvania.