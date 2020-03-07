July 4th Food Trucks & Fireworks to be held in Harrisburg

The city will have extra precautions in places to make sure the event is safe but also fun.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As many places cancel their 4th of July fireworks displays, Harrisburg will still hold its event Saturday along with their food truck festival but, there are some changes.

"We're trying to persevere with this event," said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse. "Because we believe we can do it safely."

From Noon until 9 p.m. Saturday, there will be 15 food trucks taking part in the event and instead of being on the riverfront, they will be on City Island. There will also be one point of entry and one exit to the food truck area. Menus will be virtual, there will be no condiment tables, and cones will be placed outside the food trucks to ensure people are keeping a six foot distance.

"What we're seeing is different, it's not what people are expecting from Riverfront," said Papenfuse. "And we're not going to have tables set up this is really a grab and go type phenomenon.

When eating your food or watching fireworks set to begin at 9:15 p.m. You're encouraged to bring your own chairs and blankets for seating as there will not be any public seating set up.

"You can then make your way onto City Island, you can go over the Walnut St. Bridge, you can go to Riverfront Park, you can go to the upper level or the lower level," said Papenfuse. "There's a lot of places to, miles to spread out and enjoy your food outdoors with your family."

The city will stream the fireworks show lives on its Facebook page, if people still want to watch but don't feel comfortable leaving their homes. If you do come out, city officials remind you to wear a mask to comply with the statewide mandate to wear a mask outside when you can not social distance.