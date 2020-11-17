'We're talking about saving the life of a young kid.' Harrisburg Police vow to curb recent spike in gun violence with community's help

Police believe most of the recent violence is gang-related. Authorities made an urgent plea to the community on Monday—trying to prevent the next tragedy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police and city leaders are asking for the public’s help to eradicate the gun violence that has rattled the community.

Police are investigating a series of shootings in recent weeks, including two homicides that happened just days apart. Police have since beefed up officer presence on city streets and city leaders are vowing to curb the recent spike in gun violence.

Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on South 13th Street marks the city’s 17th homicide of 2020. This time last year, the city had 14 homicides.

The victim was 57-year-old Michael Cox of Baltimore, Maryland. Officers were called to the scene on the 300 block of South 13th Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. It was the third shooting in Harrisburg in less than 24 hours.

Three days earlier, on November 12, police found a 17-year-old shot and killed in the parking lot of the Nativity School of Harrisburg on North 5th Street. It is unclear if the two shootings are related.

HBG Police Chief Thomas Carter says we are in the middle of a perfect storm with a deadly pandemic, a closed school system & an uptick in gun purchases. The city is working to combat gun violence after a series of shootings and two recent homicides. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/NGaNRWeK3N — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) November 16, 2020

Chief Thomas Carter, Commissioner of the Harrisburg Police Department, fears the problem could get worse, adding that the city is in the middle of a perfect storm.

“We have a pandemic. We have a school system that is closed. Students should be virtually learning. They shouldn’t be out here running in the streets,” said Chief Carter.

City officials are proposing solutions to the recent gun violence. Mayor Eric Papenfuse is looking to create a Community Services division within the police department. If approved by the city council, he’s hoping to fill 12 new full-time positions that could be held by people as young as 19 years old.

“Potentially, they can be a pipeline for a future job in policing. They’re going to allow our department to have a greater capacity for quality of life issues and for the types of day-to-day quality of life complaints that come in and sometimes have to go unaddressed because of our capacity, our trouble, retaining and training officers,” explained Mayor Papenfuse.

Police believe most of the recent violence is gang-related. Chief Carter made an urgent plea to the community on Monday—trying to prevent the next tragedy.

“I want to help you to save your kids. I want to do the right thing so I’m pleading with people out here that have information. There is no such thing as snitching. We’re talking about saving the life of a young kid, giving them an opportunity to do something with their lives,” Chief Carter declared.