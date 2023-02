According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Phillip Dunn was last seen in the midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a missing man.

Phillip Dunn, 56, is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, he was last seen in the midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It is unknown what he is wearing.