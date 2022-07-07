Harrisburg Bureau of Police are searching for new recruits

Interested applicants have until July 29 to apply on the City of Harrisburg's website.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are once again looking for new recruits.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is holding its quarterly recruitment in an effort to increase its numbers.

Members of the bureau were at Harrisburg's City Hall on Thursday afternoon to talk about the process of becoming a police officer.

Harrisburg Police's Corporal Matt Novchich says it's a great opportunity to make a major impact in the Harrisburg community.

"There is a greater opportunity here in this city to be able to go out and affect peoples' lives in a positive way," he said. "That, I really feel, is a big draw."

The deadline to register to take the physical agility test is July 29, with the test being held on Aug. 6.