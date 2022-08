According to Harrisburg Police, Elmer Vargas has been located safely.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 8/17: According to Harrisburg Police, Elmer Vargas has been located safely.

Previously:

The Harrisburg Police are currently searching for Elmer Vargas, 61.

Vargas was last seen Monday, Aug. 15 during the evening hours. He lives on the south side of Harrisburg.