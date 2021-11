Andrew Boettinger, 30, was last seen on Nov. 28.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are attempting to locate Andrew Boettinger, 30, who was last seen on Nov. 28.

Boettinger's family reported him missing.

He is believed to be in mid-state and may be traveling in a white or silver Volkswagen Jetta with a Pennsylvania license plate of LFM-1937.