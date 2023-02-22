Harrisburg Police officer charged with attempting to purchase cocaine

Justin Taylor, 28, has been placed on unpaid suspension pending the result of an investigation by the Cumberland County Drug Task Force, city officials said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg Police officer has been suspended without pay pending the results of an investigation into allegations that he tried to buy cocaine from a confidential informant who was with the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.

Justin Thomas Taylor, 28, was arrested Sunday at a home in Cumberland County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.

Harrisburg City Communications spokesperson Matt Maisel confirmed Taylor is a member of the city's police force. He is currently on unpaid suspension, Maisel added.

“It is extremely disappointing anytime we encounter an officer who is breaking the law," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in a statement. "It is a complete betrayal by the officer of the trust the public placed in him to uphold the law, not break it.

"Personally, I remember teaching this officer when he was brand new at the police academy. I always stress when teaching new officers, the importance of holding themselves and fellow officers to high ethical standards.”

Investigators with the Task Force claim Taylor attempted to purchase cocaine from a person working with the Task Force as a confidential informant. The CI contacted the Task Force and informed investigators of Taylor's intention to buy the drugs and reported the location of a home in Cumberland County where he intended to retrieve them.

Investigators set up a surveillance perimeter around the home and placed a non-controlled substance that resembled cocaine in two jars, which were placed inside the house.

At 6:45 p.m., Taylor was observed arriving at the scene in a 2011 Honda CR-V, according to the complaint.

Taylor went into the home, retrieved the two jars, and drove away, the complaint states.

Investigators followed and initiated a traffic stop near the scene, where Taylor was taken into custody without incident.

Taylor allegedly consented to a search of his vehicle and showed police where he had stored the jars inside, the complaint states.

Taylor is charged with criminal attempt to possess an illegal controlled substance and possession of drug packaging paraphernalia.