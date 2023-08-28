Harrisburg police investigating 2 separate shootings

According to Matt Maisel with the City of Harrisburg, two men were shot over the weekend. Both are expected to survive but no arrests have been made yet.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to two separate shootings in the city over the weekend.

According to Matt Maisel, the director of communications with the City of Harrisburg, on Friday, Aug. 25, a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg at Evergreen and Chestnut Streets. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Maisel.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 around 2 a.m., a man in his 20s was shot along the 2200 block of North 3rd Street.

His condition at the time was critical, but he has since stabilized and is expected to survive, according to Maisel.