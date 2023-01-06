Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

According to the school district, a child reported that a man and woman in an older white van attempted to get the child to enter their van.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring.

According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg.

A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and sister from Cougar Academy after the school had been evacuated due to a gas leak.

According to the school district, the child reported that a man and woman in an older white van attempted to get the child to enter their van.

As a result, additional staff and police were present as dismissal Friday, Jan. 6.