Harrisburg Police provide an update on three investigations

The latest homicide involves a 16-year-old who police say they will not identify. They say they have "ideas" on the circumstances surrounding the teen's death.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday afternoon, Harrisburg Bureau of Police provided an update on three recent investigations.

"Can we have a couple minutes of silence, a couple seconds of silence for all of the homicide victims in our city," requested Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.

Hours after the city's fourth homicide of the year, Commissioner Carter asked for a moment of silence at the City Government Center.

Carter says someone killed a 16-year-old on the 100 block of Berryhill Street. They responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. The circumstances surrounding the teen's death are still being investigated.

"We have ideas, but I'm not at liberty to discuss them at this time, and I'm not going to identify him at this time either," said Captain Terry Weland.

Weland says it's a "very active" investigation.

Police also provided an update on the shooting of Christopher "CJ" Hill, a truck driver from Texas.

Following what investigators are calling a petty argument, police say 29-year-old Charles Anderson followed Hill and a friend from the S Club on N. Seventh Street to the 300 block of Division Street. That's where they allege Anderson shot Hill in the back of the head. Hill later crashed into a tree on the 200 block of Division Street.

"He has been charged with homicide for his involvement in the incident," said Weland.

Anderson is being held at Dauphin County Prison.

"I have mixed emotions on a lot of that stuff. Obviously, we had to take a man's freedom away, however long that freedom may be taken away, but we take that very seriously. It's wonderful for us to be able to get the family-- it's coming down close to closure," stated Weland.

Police also clarified some details surrounding a missing woman case.

They say Sandra Cook who was first reported missing earlier this week is safe. They say Cook was not abducted, and the public is in no danger.

Anyone with information on the death of the 16-year-old boy can call police through Dauphin County dispatch at 717-558-6900 or reach out to Detective Christopher Silvio at 717-255-6516 of csilvio@hbgpa.gov.