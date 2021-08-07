WATCH LIVE: Harrisburg Police, Fire Department discuss charges filed in ongoing arson investigations

Officials say the investigations are from fires that took place between May and June in the Allison Hill area of Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police and Bureau of Fire are holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, officials will discuss charges that are being filed in connection to ongoing arson investigations that took place between May and June in the Allison Hill area of Harrisburg.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline and Detective Fustine, the police bureau Arson investigator, are expected to speak on the investigations.

