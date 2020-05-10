Annual walk goes virtual, raises awareness about suicide prevention

A Dauphin County community comes together in hopes of saving lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The South-Central Council of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held an annual event on Sunday, Harrisburg Out of the Darkness Experience.

The event this year happened virtually because of the pandemic, though it is usually a walk every year.

The mission of the event is to fight suicide, raise awareness, and educate people about suicide prevention. A topic, Samantha Benz, area director at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Eastern PA, is especially prevalent during the pandemic.

"Obviously during COVID, people's mental health is deteriorating," said Benz, "It's a very trying and exhausting situation, so we need to be having these conversations. So that people know that, A, they're not alone in their struggle if they're feeling not well, and B, that there is help out there and that they should get connected to help."