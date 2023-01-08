Harrisburg officials gear up for National Night Out

This will be the first year National Night Out takes place on City Island.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials geared up for their National Night Out celebration on Tuesday.

For the first time, the event will take place on City Island from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say first responders from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and Harrisburg Bureau of Fire will meet on City Island to connect with the local community in a more personal way.

To do this, city officials brought fun and games to the island, including a BMX show, pop-up mini golf and police K-9 demonstrations.

Families can also browse around more than 30 local vendors and nonprofits that are set up behind FNB Field.

Food trucks and more are also parked on the island for guests to enjoy. This includes Bricker’s Famous French Fires, Schander’s and Farm Show Milkshakes.

Also, returning from last year’s National Night Out is Blue Bear BBQ, a food truck operated by Harrisburg police officer Wesley Feduke. Harrisburg police officers will be on grill duty, serving up barbeque favorites.

With the recent gun violence in Harrisburg, organizers say Tuesday night will be a chance for law enforcement and the community to see each other as people.

"Sometimes when we’re in our lines of duty, we don’t have the opportunity to be able to do one-on-ones," said Chardan Huston, director of community relations and engagement for the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. "[Tuesday night] is about being able to engage on a more personal level."

Huston says the City of Harrisburg decided to hold this year’s festival on City Island because National Night Out has grown exponentially over the last few years, and City Island has the size, parking and public transit accessibility to accommodate a growing event.

The City Island Railroad will be up and running with three total stops—its main station, outside Water Golf, and the arcade—to help people get to points on the island faster.

To help families get to City Island easier, Capital Area Transit will offer free bus service on all city routes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.