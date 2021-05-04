Do you love to create art? Artists are invited to submit design ideas for a chance to paint planters in Harrisburg

Creatives will be paid $250 or $300, depending on the size of the planter and all supplies will be provided for artists to bring their creations to life.

HARRISBURG, Pa. —

Artists are invited to submit design ideas for the chance to bring their artwork to life by painting planters in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood. This is the first project associated with this year's Harrisburg Mural Festival.

Creatives will be paid $250 or $300, depending on the size of the planter and all supplies will be provided for artists to bring their creations to life.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

Artists will then paint the planters between May 22 and June 20. You can view the application at Sprocket Mural Works.

Event coordinators say artwork on the planters should highlight the culture and diversity of Allison Hill and enhance the neighborhood.

Designs should also showcase what the artists love about the neighborhood and city, according to organizers. Coordinators say preference is given to Harrisburg-based artists, especially those from Allison Hill.

Megan Caruso, Sprocket Mural Works executive director and co-founder says many people have been struggling during the pandemic, so the project is an important time to help the community.

"We really wanna support artists and families and create something beautiful," said Caruso.

Sprocket Mural Works has partnered with Tri-County Community Action (TCAA), to place 30 rectangular planters on Derry and Market Streets, which will serve as the canvases that will be beautified.

"People always like to see flowers and animals and people and bright abstract colors," said Caruso. "I am really interested in seeing what the artists have in mind."

Caruso says one of the goals of the project is for emerging artists to use the planter artwork experience as a stepping stone to aid in the development of the city's larger murals.