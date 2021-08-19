Harrisburg Mural Festival is now in Penbrook and Steelton neighborhoods. This local artist hopes to uplift community with mural

Sprocket Mural Works chose Sarah Fogg, an artist who grew up in the area, to paint the borough's administrative building for Harrisburg's Mural Festival.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sarah Fogg heats up from the beaming sun, yet she continues stroke by stroke with her paintbrush.

Nothing can stop Fogg from bringing her work of art to Penbrook borough.

"Last week it was like a 100 degrees and then the last couple of days, it's been raining and so I've been trying to work," said Fogg.

Sprocket Mural Works chose Fogg, an artist who grew up in the area, to paint the borough's administrative building for Harrisburg's Mural Festival. The organization is expanding the festival outside city limits to help beautify the Penbrook and Steelton neighborhoods.

This mural is also a nod to her childhood and she is hoping others will find comfort in these young faces. Fogg's mutual will face Elm Street Station Park.

"The people who work in the community are doing a lot," said Fogg. "I think it's really cool that they choose to do it around here and they're really changing the space."

Fogg is adding color to brighten the block.

"I started with this blue background and sort of played around with where these kids' faces were going to go and what else to put in it," said Fogg. "I decided to add the flowers in the background and again also to add more color to make it look happy and bright."

Neighborhoods are already embracing her artwork – stopping by out of curiosity.

"The best part about working on this so far is I've had a lot of people drive past or stop by and tell me how much they love seeing the mural," said Fogg.

The painting is created in response to people who say they want themselves reflected in art. Fogg said the mural will provide representation that strengthens unity in the neighborhood.

"They're like that kid looks exactly like he does in real life and that makes me really happy to know they're recognizable faces – they're members of the community," said Fogg.

Fogg hopes to finish the project by the end of the weekend.