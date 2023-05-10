x
Harrisburg mayor joins kids in a friendly game of handball

The event at the East Shore YMCA is part of a mentorship program for at-risk kids in the community to create long-lasting friendships.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kids in Harrisburg were joined by a special guest during this week's Hope in Handball event

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams joined kids from around the community to give handball a try. 

The event at the East Shore YMCA is part of a mentorship program for at-risk kids in the community. The ultimate goal is to create long-lasting friendships while teaching valuable life lessons. 

"Kids in our community have an outlet, a recreational place that they can vent [in]," said Chelstan Anderson II, the executive director of the East Shore YMCA. 

"It's all about a good time, play[ing] with your friends and being together, have[ing] fun," said player Nicholaus Rodriguez-Underwood. 

The program also hosts occasional tournaments for members of the community to attend. 

