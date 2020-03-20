Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to host weekly Facebook Lives to answer questions on COVID-19 Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse will begin hostting community discussions n Facebook Live each Friday at noon to discuss the coronavirus disaster emergency.
Today, he will be joined by Police Commissioner Thomas Carter and Fire Chief Brian Enterline to answer questions of concerned residents.
The discussion will center on questions and concerns related to city services.
The Mayor asks the public to submit questions and concerns as comments.