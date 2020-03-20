x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to host weekly Facebook Lives to answer questions on COVID-19 Pandemic

The discussions will center on questions and concerns related to city services.
papenfuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse will begin hostting community discussions  n Facebook Live each Friday at noon to discuss the coronavirus disaster emergency. 

Today, he will be joined by Police Commissioner Thomas Carter and Fire Chief Brian Enterline to answer questions of concerned residents.

RELATED: York, Harrisburg announce changes to metered parking enforcement policies during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Hospitals prepare for an increase in coronavirus cases as testing ramps up

RELATED: Federal courthouse in Harrisburg closed after agent tests positive for the Coronavirus

The discussion will center on questions and concerns related to city services.

You can check it out in our tweet above.

The Mayor asks the public to submit questions and concerns as comments.