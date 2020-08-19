Harrisburg man sentenced to serve at least 8 years in prison after traffic stop revealed 88 grams of fentanyl

Samuel Velazquez, 27, will serve at least 8 ½ years and up to 17 ½ years in state prison.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to serve up to 17 ½ years in state prison after being convicted of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Samuel Velazquez, 27, will serve at least 8 ½ years and up to 17 ½ years in state prison.

On November 4, 2018, Susquehanna Township Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Velazquez was a passenger.

Police say that based on the odor of marijuana, they conducted a vehicle search and found approximately 88 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.

Prosecutors noted that the fentanyl was worth about $15,000 and that it could potentially fill as many as 3000 baggies.