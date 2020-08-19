Harrisburg man sentenced to serve at least 8 years in prison after traffic stop revealed 88 grams of fentanyl

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to serve up to 17 ½ years in state prison after being convicted of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Samuel Velazquez, 27, will serve at least 8 ½ years and up to 17 ½ years in state prison.
On November 4, 2018, Susquehanna Township Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Velazquez was a passenger.
Police say that based on the odor of marijuana, they conducted a vehicle search and found approximately 88 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.
Prosecutors noted that the fentanyl was worth about $15,000 and that it could potentially fill as many as 3000 baggies.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky praised police from stopping the drugs from reaching the streets where it may have caused potentially deadly overdoses.