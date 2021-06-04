Man fills the need for creatives in Harrisburg by selling art supplies

Darius Davis opened Midtown Art Supplies located in a section in L & L Beauty Supply. Artists can buy canvases, paintbrushes, acrylic paints and more.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man in Harrisburg who became captivated by panting last year found himself traveling far to purchase art supplies.

Darius Davis realized that there weren't many art supply stores in the city. He then had an idea to open his own supply store, so other artists wouldn't have this problem.

On Saturday Davis opened Midtown Art Supplies located in a section in L & L Beauty Supply. Artists can buy canvases, paintbrushes, acrylic paints and more.

"I'm trying to do as much as I can for people," said Davis."So they don't have to keep traveling so far."

Davis says he has received positive feedback from people who said they are excited that there's some place local they can purchase their supplies from.

He also says he hopes his business inspires people to gain a stronger interest in art.

"I am seeing more opportunity with art right now," said Davis."Especially in Midtown."

Davis will be having an art show at Mean Girl Style Boutique in Steelton on April 24.