Harrisburg man arrested for fleeing, resisting arrest following slow-speed chase

Jacob Bucher reportedly continued driving for four minutes, traveling 1.8 miles, while multiple police cars followed with lights and sirens on.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested and charged following a brief police chase.

On Thursday, April 27, Upper Allen Police attempted a traffic stop on a car driven by Jacob Bucher, 37, from Harrisburg for a vehicle code violation.

Instead of pulling over, Bucher reportedly continued driving for four minutes, traveling 1.8 miles, while multiple police cars followed with lights and sirens on.

Eventually, Bucher pulled into a parking lot where he refused to comply with lawful orders. He was eventually taken into custody and resisted arrest.

Bucher has been transported to Cumberland County Central Booking where he awaits arraignment.