Harrisburg man arrested and charged with attempted murder following stabbing

Jeffery Pierce, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempted murder and possession of an instrument of a crime.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police have arrested and charged a man with criminal attempted homicide following a stabbing.

Jeffery Pierce, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempted murder and possession of an instrument of a crime, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The charges stem from a June 6 incident at around 12:45 a.m. along the 1700 block of North Street.

Officers were dispatched for a report of a woman banging on doors asking for help. At the scene, they located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

An investigation ultimately led police to charge and arrest Pierce with the crime.