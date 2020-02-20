x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

5th annual St. Patrick's "Lucky Charm" race set to return to Harrisburg

The 5th annual St. Patrick's "Lucky Charm" race in Harrisburg is set to take place in March with participants encouraged to wear their green.
The 2018 Lucky Charm race has a special ending for one runner

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's 5th annual "Lucky Charm" race for St. Patrick's Day has been set for March 21 at 12 p.m.. 

The race will officially open for the Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade which starts at 2 p.m. 

The event has grown in participants with 500 runners in 2016 to 1,300 expected in March. Runners, walkers and spectators are all invited to participate. 

RELATED: Runner crosses finish line at Lucky Charm race to find a diamond instead of gold

Participants will receive a commemorative finishers’ medal specially designed for this 5th anniversary year; a race t-shirt; a free beer at Hops, Vines & Spirits; and more. 

The following events are also encouraged for you to participate in: 

  • Saturday, February 29, 4-6 pm, Leap Day 5K Preview Run
  • Saturday, March 7, 4-6 pm, Lucky 7 10K Preview Run

To pre-register and find more events to participate in visit FleetFeet