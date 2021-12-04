Harrisburg Keystone Rotary Club hosts free vision clinic for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

During the weekend, at least 50 people received free vision exams and those who need glasses will receive them in a month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Keystone Rotary Club hosted a free vision exam clinic at Harrisburg Brethren in Christ Church over the weekend for those who couldn't schedule appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

"We really wanted to try to do something to help meet the basic needs of the community during COVID," said Jim Rodgers, treasurer and board member of the Harrisburg Keystone Rotary Club. "It certainly became true and clear to us with how quickly the appointment times we had filled up," said Rodgers.

Organizers say they aimed to help people who found it difficult to schedule eye appointments or couldn't afford it.

Coordinators say at least 50 people received free vision exams and those who need glasses will receive them in a month.

"The results were overwhelmingly positive," said Rodgers. "We know the needs are great and we wanna work with the community to make sure we're meeting those needs."

Event organizers say the clinic took a year to plan which included fundraising and volunteer efforts from club members and local optometrists. This is Harrisburg Keystone Rotary Club's second vision clinic.

Rodgers says the club plans to conduct similar programs in the future.